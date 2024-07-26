Can You Fly A Drone Without A Remote ID?

Owning and operating a drone can be both fun and rewarding. It allows you to remotely take to the sky and get a view of beautiful panoramas, as well as perform all kinds of small professional tasks like photography, delivery, and more. However, just giving every person in the country their own little flying machine and telling them to go wild would be incredibly irresponsible. After all, if a drone were deliberately piloted in an unsafe way, it could cause problems; not only with other drones in the air, but also with vehicles like airplanes and helicopters. That's not even mentioning the possibility of using a drone for illegal or otherwise uncouth purposes.

To create an extra layer of safety, not to mention culpability, the United States Federal Aviation Administration utilizes the Remote ID system for all private and commercial drones. It's this identification system that ensures the proper authorities can immediately discern who owns a drone and where it came from in the event it's spotted flying in an unsafe manner. If, however, you wanted to fly a drone without worrying about all that red tape, would such a thing be permitted? The answer to that is yes, but not without a set of very particular conditions.