Snag A Brand New Roborock Vacuum During The Prime Day Extended Sale

Sponsored Content.

A reliable vacuum cleaner is one of the most important implements a modern household can have. You never know when a random mess is going to crop-up on the carpet or clutter the kitchen floor, so you need to have a proper cleaning tool ready to go at a moment's notice. Of course, if you can have the vacuum take care of the mess itself as soon as it happens, all the better. Unfortunately, while automated vacuums have become more ubiquitous in recent years, some of the major name brands remain prohibitively expensive. If you've been wanting a little suction buddy to call your own but just haven't been able to afford one, then you might want to visit Roborock's store page soon to snag some extended Amazon Prime Day deals.

Roborock, manufacturer of cutting-edge automated vacuum cleaners, will be offering a veritable galaxy of products, with nearly all of its latest and greatest devices on discount. Highlights include the Roborock Qrevo S, the Roborock Qrevo Pro, and the Roborock Q5 Max+.

Roborock has been a regular face here on SlashGear, with its powerful cleaning implements and smart tech incorporation scoring glowing reviews and making a splash at this year's Consumer Electronics Show. Whether you've been curious about Roborock as a brand or just really want to get an automated vacuum already, we'll give you a few reasons to pay it a visit today.