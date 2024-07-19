Snag A Brand New Roborock Vacuum During The Prime Day Extended Sale
A reliable vacuum cleaner is one of the most important implements a modern household can have. You never know when a random mess is going to crop-up on the carpet or clutter the kitchen floor, so you need to have a proper cleaning tool ready to go at a moment's notice. Of course, if you can have the vacuum take care of the mess itself as soon as it happens, all the better. Unfortunately, while automated vacuums have become more ubiquitous in recent years, some of the major name brands remain prohibitively expensive. If you've been wanting a little suction buddy to call your own but just haven't been able to afford one, then you might want to visit Roborock's store page soon to snag some extended Amazon Prime Day deals.
Roborock, manufacturer of cutting-edge automated vacuum cleaners, will be offering a veritable galaxy of products, with nearly all of its latest and greatest devices on discount. Highlights include the Roborock Qrevo S, the Roborock Qrevo Pro, and the Roborock Q5 Max+.
Roborock has been a regular face here on SlashGear, with its powerful cleaning implements and smart tech incorporation scoring glowing reviews and making a splash at this year's Consumer Electronics Show. Whether you've been curious about Roborock as a brand or just really want to get an automated vacuum already, we'll give you a few reasons to pay it a visit today.
Try the Roborock Qrevo S's comprehensive cleaning experience
The household mess is a tricky foe because it can take on a myriad of forms. You have your dry messes like loose cereal dropped on the kitchen floor, wet messes like wine spilled on the carpet, and ephemeral dust bunnies hiding beneath the sofa. We're basically dealing with all three states of matter here, so we need an automated vacuum with cleaning chops thorough enough to combat all of them. If you need an all-rounder on your team, look no further than the Roborock Qrevo S.
This all-in-one maestro of cleaning has just about every tool you could need for a full-scale cleaning job built into its humble frame. The Qrevo S packs a 7000 Pa suction system for yanking stubborn dust and debris right out of the smallest nooks and crannies of your hard floors and soft carpets, aided by a multi-directional floating brush to prevent hair tangles. In addition to the suction, the Qrevo S also features a duo of dynamic spinning mops, devouring wet and sticky messes at 200 RPM with fully-customizable water flow levels. The mops are auto-lifting, so the Qrevo S can flip at a moment's notice between vacuuming and washing as necessary.
The Qrevo S comes bundled with its Advanced Docking Station, handling the full post-cleanup process, pit stop-style. Once the device docks, the station automatically refills the water tank, empties the dust bin, and even dries the mop pads with hot air to prevent any musty odors. You can leave this entire system to its routine for a good seven weeks, only chiming in periodically to empty and clean the docking station.
You can grab a Roborock Qrevo S now for just $599.99 – that's $200 off the regular price!
Scrub every nook and cranny with the Roborock Qrevo Pro's FlexiArm system
If automated vacuums had any particular shortcoming, it's that many of them can't quite fit into those cramped nooks and crannies. Even if you think your cleaning job is comprehensive, there may still be a big ball of assorted crud accumulating in the corners of your rooms. Luckily, Roborock has taken this into consideration and fought back with another vacuum. If you've got a problem with gunked-up corners, then you'll want to have the Roborock Qrevo Pro and its FlexiArm mop in your corner.
The Qrevo Pro packs many of the same features as the Qrevo S, including its prodigious suction power, dynamic spinning mops, and an intelligent cleaning Docking Station. The Pro, however, has several additional features that allow it to go the extra mile for cleaning, the most prominent being the FlexiArm. The FlexiArm system allows the device to extend and swing out its mopping pad, granting it an unprecedented level of reach. Even if there's a tiny nook that the device itself is too large to reach, the FlexiArm can reach right in and take it to the cleaners.
Additionally, the Qrevo Pro is equipped with iintelligent dirt detection. This system senses leftover dirt and gunk on the ground after cleaning, prompting another round of scrubbing until it's gone for good. When the device returns to its Docking Station, its mops also get thoroughly sanitized via built-in hot water jets.
Bring the Roborock Qrevo Pro into your home today for $699.99 – that's a whopping $300 saving off the regular price.
Witness the mega suction and dual rollers of the Roborock Q5 Max+
Even if you're only dealing with dry messes in your home, such as a hyperactive pet running in after rolling around in dirt or an infant scattering cereal across the floor, that doesn't mean you can skimp on your vacuum needs. Dry messes mean large, relatively heavy debris, something that a half-baked vacuum can't tackle without getting clogged and tangled. For all your dry mess needs, the mighty suction and rollers of the Roborock Q5 Max+ will be there for you.
This muncher of messes features a hearty pair of all-rubber DuoRoller brushes, equal parts thorough and sturdy. The rolling thunder created by these brushes snatches dirt, solid debris, pet fur, and discarded hair right off of any kind of surface without a tangle in sight. Pair that with a mighty 5500 Pa Hyperforce suction, and nothing will escape the all-consuming maw of the Q5 Max+. The battery can run continuously for up to 240 minutes, allowing it to cover up to 3,767 square feet of space in a single cleaning run before needing to return to its dock for emptying and charging. The dust bag in the auto-emptying dock is a whopping 2.5L in size, so it can hold tons of assorted crud before needing to be emptied.
Make the muscle of the Q5 Max+ your own today for just $299.99 – $300 off the regular price.
Check out Roborock's many other extended Prime Day deals
If, for whatever reason, these vacuums don't quite meet your standards, don't count Roborock out just yet, because the brand will have nine other vacuum models on sale during and after Prime Day. If you browse around during the sale, you're all but guaranteed to find an automated vacuum that gets you the kind of performance you're looking for.
Some additional standouts of the Roborock lineup include the S8 Max Ultra and S8 Pro Ultra models. These top-of-the-line automated vacuums include just about all of the features of the other models we've discussed, including the FlexiArm mop, the self-cleaning Docking Station, and powerful suction action. However, both models also include special Sonic Mopping technology, utilizing subtle sonic vibrations to loosen debris and power-scrub through caked-on messes. These vacuums, just like all of Roborock's other products, also feature fully integrated smartphone functionality via the Roborock app, allowing you to set up a comprehensive cleaning plan and schedule for your entire home.
You can find these vacuums, plus so much more, on Roborock's Amazon page. Get ready to level up your cleaning game and take back your free time today.