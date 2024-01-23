CES 2024 Innovation Spotlight: Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra

This content was paid for by Roborock and written by SlashGear

A robotic vacuum is intended to be a labor-saver, keeping the floors of your home at a certain level of cleanliness while you focus on the rest of your day-to-day dealings. However, cheap robotic vacuums are often more labor-intensive than saving, constantly requiring you to manually empty dust pans, unclog rotors, and correct pathing, and that's all assuming your robotic vacuum doesn't trap itself in a dusty corner somewhere.

If you feel that your current robotic vacuum is less of a robot and more of a paperweight, then you might be interested in Roborock's newest innovation. First unveiled at CES 2024, Roborock has developed the S8 Max Series of robotic home vacuums, including the S8 Max Ultra and S8 MaxV Ultra. This superhero of a robotic vacuum packs both the cleaning muscle to capture messes and wash the floors and the advanced intelligence to do it all with as little intervention from you as required.

Both the S8 Max Ultra and S8 MaxV Ultra are slated for release in April 2024, with prices of $1,599.99 and $1,799.99, respectively. The devices will be available on both Roborock's web store and on Amazon.