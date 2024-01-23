CES 2024 Innovation Spotlight: Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra
A robotic vacuum is intended to be a labor-saver, keeping the floors of your home at a certain level of cleanliness while you focus on the rest of your day-to-day dealings. However, cheap robotic vacuums are often more labor-intensive than saving, constantly requiring you to manually empty dust pans, unclog rotors, and correct pathing, and that's all assuming your robotic vacuum doesn't trap itself in a dusty corner somewhere.
If you feel that your current robotic vacuum is less of a robot and more of a paperweight, then you might be interested in Roborock's newest innovation. First unveiled at CES 2024, Roborock has developed the S8 Max Series of robotic home vacuums, including the S8 Max Ultra and S8 MaxV Ultra. This superhero of a robotic vacuum packs both the cleaning muscle to capture messes and wash the floors and the advanced intelligence to do it all with as little intervention from you as required.
Both the S8 Max Ultra and S8 MaxV Ultra are slated for release in April 2024, with prices of $1,599.99 and $1,799.99, respectively. The devices will be available on both Roborock's web store and on Amazon.
Powerful, Smart, and Convenient
The S8 Max Series features the latest developments in household cleaning technology. The S8 Max Ultra features 8,000 PA of HyperForce Suction power, 10,000Pa on the S8 MaxV Ultra, guaranteed to not only capture dirt and contaminants, but capture them so thoroughly you'd never even know they were there. As the device vacuums, it also utilizes its DuoRoller Riser brush to capture trickier contaminants like loose hairs without causing any clogs or tangles. In addition to the suction power, the S8 Max Series is packing a VibraRise 3.0 Mopping System, scrubbing your floors 4,000 times per minute with its high-speed vibration modules.
The S8 Max vacuums aren't just tough, though; they're also smart enough to clean quickly and efficiently. The vacuums can automatically detect areas and surfaces where normal cleaning wouldn't suffice and adjust themselves accordingly, raising and lowering brushes, increasing suction power for dense carpets, and even deploying a FlexiArm side brush to tackle tight corners and low spaces. The S8 MaxV Ultra in particular features an onboard 3D structured light and RGB camera which, when paired with Roborock's proprietary Reactive AI 2.0 Obstacle Recognition, ensures that your vacuum can both spot and avoid obstacles and map out an ideal cleaning routine for itself.
Between cleaning sessions, the S8 Max vacuums return to the RockDock Ultra, which single-handedly handles all of the upkeep efforts. Dust pans are emptied, brushes are cleaned, batteries are charged, and detergent is dispensed. You can even hook up the RockDock Ultra to a drainage system to automatically handle water disposal and refills.
Award-Winning Innovation
The S8 Max Series was the winner of not only an Innovation Award from House Digest, but a CES 2024 Innovation Spotlight from us here at SlashGear.
Not only can the S8 Max Series vacuums clean your home with confidence and autonomy, but they feature a variety of handy smart features. On the S8 MaxV Ultra specifically, you can jump-start your daily cleaning cycle with a simple command of "Hello, Rocky." Once the vacuum is live, you can issue a variety of voice commands for different tasks, from cleaning certain rooms to adjusting active cleaning modes. These commands are all onboard functionality; the vacuum doesn't even need to be connected to a Wi-Fi signal.
Both vacuums in the S8 Max Series have full support for existing smart-home frameworks like Amazon Alexa and Google Home and can be manipulated remotely from a connected smartphone via the Roborock app. For users with pets, you can even remotely connect to your S8 MaxV Ultra camera to check in on the state of your home and your furry friends. Don't worry, both vacuums are programmed to automatically stop their brushes in the presence of pets so they don't get spooked.