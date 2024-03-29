Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra Intelligently Avoids Chaos And Remote Patrols Your Home

Sponsored Content.

This content was paid for by Roborock and written by SlashGear.

The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra can vacuum, mop, and empty itself while it's docked and charging. This robot has a "DuoRoller Riser" brush system that's made to handle pet fur and long hair, and it has an extendable "FlexiArm" to reach under low obstacles and provide 100% corner coverage — there's an extendable "extra edge" mop spinner here, too. The device's "VibraRise 3.0 Mopping System" conducts high-speed scrubbing at a rate of 4,000 times per minute! But that's not the most interesting part about this robot vacuum.

Roborock's latest top-tier cleaner has a new camera paired with sensors that enable "Reactive AI 2.0 Obstacle Recognition." This system allows the device to avoid key household obstacles and otherwise bad-to-vacuum objects. Take for example your long-haired dog that likes to take naps in the middle of the living room — your pet shouldn't be at risk of being tangled in the gears of a robot vacuum.

And it's not only pets — the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra's AI obstacle avoidance system takes care to avoid all ground obstacles as much (or as little) as you'd like. Reactive Obstacle Avoidance, Less Collision Mode, and Pet avoidance are all options that can be adjusted in the robot's app. This is quite possibly the most intelligent robot vacuum yet.