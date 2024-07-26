Are Makita Power Tools Waterproof? What You Need To Know

For over a century, one of the few brands still making power tools in the United States, Makita, has provided the public high quality tools at relatively reasonable prices. Throughout the years, its range of power tool offerings has greatly increased, from those that everyone should have around the house to ones better suited for specific jobs. Not to mention, there are loads of underrated tools you can find from Makita that you might find worth your while. Across the board, the company's equipment is durable, dependable, and capable of handling all kinds of tasks, with some even equipped to handle water.

Before diving into the Makita line's ability to function when wet, it's important to differentiate between the terms waterproof and water-resistance. Though many use them interchangeably, it's important to recognize that they mean different things, especially in the realm of tools. Waterproof is pretty self-explanatory, meaning that a given tool is capable of being used in water without issue. A waterproof drill, for instance, can be completely submerged and used underwater for extended periods. Meanwhile, water-resistant simply means a tool can get a bit wet and not break down. A water-resistant drill will fail if dunked in water, but in rainy conditions, it'll run just fine.

So, with this background in mind, are Makita tools waterproof?