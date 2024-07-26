Are Makita Power Tools Waterproof? What You Need To Know
For over a century, one of the few brands still making power tools in the United States, Makita, has provided the public high quality tools at relatively reasonable prices. Throughout the years, its range of power tool offerings has greatly increased, from those that everyone should have around the house to ones better suited for specific jobs. Not to mention, there are loads of underrated tools you can find from Makita that you might find worth your while. Across the board, the company's equipment is durable, dependable, and capable of handling all kinds of tasks, with some even equipped to handle water.
Before diving into the Makita line's ability to function when wet, it's important to differentiate between the terms waterproof and water-resistance. Though many use them interchangeably, it's important to recognize that they mean different things, especially in the realm of tools. Waterproof is pretty self-explanatory, meaning that a given tool is capable of being used in water without issue. A waterproof drill, for instance, can be completely submerged and used underwater for extended periods. Meanwhile, water-resistant simply means a tool can get a bit wet and not break down. A water-resistant drill will fail if dunked in water, but in rainy conditions, it'll run just fine.
So, with this background in mind, are Makita tools waterproof?
Makita specializes in water-resistant tools, not waterproof
The short answer to the question of Makita power tools being waterproof is no. However, you don't have to worry about Makita tools being slowed down by a bit of rain or a brief fall into a puddle. On the Makita website, it's stated that the more high-power, frequent use-designed XGT battery line — one of the technologies you'll only find from Makita — has water and dust resistance built in, so small amounts of either won't suddenly ruin them. Additionally, many of the brand's tools are equipped with its signature Extreme Protection Technology, or XPT. These special seals prevent dust and water from reaching the inner machinations of XPT-enhanced tools, ensuring durability and longevity in each and every one.
Odds are that if you're looking to expand your home or work power tool arsenal, water-resistance tools like those from Makita will serve you just fine. They'll continue to turn in good work despite getting wet due to rainy weather conditions, leaky pipes, and other less substantial water sources. If you do want something waterproof, though, the company Nemo Power Tools specializes in high-performance submersible power tools. It should be noted that, considering the technology involved in creating these tools, they're not cheap. A regular drill will set you back a whopping $735. It's also worth pointing out that it's imperative air pressure is added to the tool via the valve on the back, per the provided instructions. This will allow it to work efficiently and longer.
Waterproof tools are out there and they're not difficult to get ahold of — so long as you have the cash to spare, of course. Just don't expect to find them under the Makita umbrella, where water-resistant is the best you can buy.