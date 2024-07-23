Oura Ring Vs. Apple Watch: How Do These Wearable Health Trackers Compare?

There are many devices for people to track their health. Whether you're going on serious diets and exercise regimens or simply like to know your day-to-day activity levels, these health trackers can be of a great benefit for those looking to live a healthier life.

One of the most popular devices on the market to monitor health is the Apple Watch. Because this is a device that is able to do so much beyond simply tracking your health — such as sending and receiving text messages and using Apple Pay for contactless payment — it being able to do all of the things you want from a health tracker is almost an added bonus. In the last few years, though, another company has emerged to bring something new to the health tracking space, and it did it with the Oura Ring.

Rather than having a device strapped to your wrist, the Oura Ring is exactly that, a ring you put around your finger. How you wear these devices isn't the only difference between them, and weeding through the details of what device does what can be a little daunting. So, if you are looking to get yourself a new health tracker, perhaps this little guide will be able to help you determine whether the Apple Watch or the Oura Ring is the right option for you.