How Much Horsepower Does A Harley-Davidson GMC Sierra Truck Have?
There are few motorcycle brands quite as universally renowned as Harley-Davidson. The same could be said of GMC when it comes to the manufacture of pickup trucks. Given that fact, it's a safe bet that if you conducted a poll, you'd find plenty of overlap between the fans of each brand, and a few GMC owners likely even spend their spare time astride an American-made Harley-Davidson.
That overlap has not been lost on GMC or Harley-Davidson, as the companies brought their beloved names together in 2020 with a limited edition run of pickup trucks that bore the iconic branding of each. The trucks tabbed for the crossover were GMC's long-in-production Sierra 1500 series pickups, with the crew at Indiana's Tuscany Motor Company overseeing the makeover of 250 vehicles. Said makeover involved outfitting the trucks with lift kits and painting them in Harley-Davidson's orange, black, and white color scheme, as well as slapping the motorcycle manufacturer's logo in as many places as possible, including the wheel holding the Fatboy-inspired tires.
The Sierras got serious upgrades under the hood too, with the H-D builds boasting a 6.2-liter V8 engine capable of pushing 420 horsepower at 460 pound-feet of torque. As impressive as those numbers should be for any Harley or GMC lover, it still wasn't enough for Texas-based Hennessey Performance, who went Goliath mode on one H-D branded Sierra with an engine upgrade that pushed the ponies all the way up to 700 hp.
GMC isn't the first truck maker Harley-Davidson has collaborated with
That 700 horsepower monster is indeed a rarity among the Harley-Davidson branded GMCs. Though Tuscany is still cranking out GMCs with the H-D package, the limited edition builds are pretty rare in and of themselves, as production has never topped 250 upgraded units. Given their scarcity alone, those trucks tend to be pricey as well, with 2024 models selling for close to $100,000.
As it happens, GMC is not the only iconic American brand who has allowed its pickup trucks to bear a little Harley-Davidson badging, with Ford Motor Company beating its General Motors-owned competitor to the punch two decades before the Sierra 1500s hit the streets. It was Ford's beloved F-150 build that first earned the Harley-Davidson upgrade back in the year 2000. However, the upgraded F-150s didn't even come close to matching the 2020 Sierras in terms of raw power under the hood, with their 5.4 liter V8s topping out at just 260 horsepower.
Those early Harley-Davidson F-150s also leaned more into the sleeker side of the bike maker's history, but once Ford's F-250 builds entered the H-D chat, sleek lines gave way to the more brutish look we've seen in the GMC models. These days, those F-250s are also matching the GMC builds on the power front, with some 2024 models packing a 6.7L PowerStroke Turbo-Diesel V8 that delivers 475 horsepower at 1,050 pounds of torque. Suffice it to say, whether you're a Ford-loving motorcycle lover or one with a predilection towards GMC trucks, rest assured there's a Harley-Davidson branded beast out there made just for you.