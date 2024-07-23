How Much Horsepower Does A Harley-Davidson GMC Sierra Truck Have?

There are few motorcycle brands quite as universally renowned as Harley-Davidson. The same could be said of GMC when it comes to the manufacture of pickup trucks. Given that fact, it's a safe bet that if you conducted a poll, you'd find plenty of overlap between the fans of each brand, and a few GMC owners likely even spend their spare time astride an American-made Harley-Davidson.

That overlap has not been lost on GMC or Harley-Davidson, as the companies brought their beloved names together in 2020 with a limited edition run of pickup trucks that bore the iconic branding of each. The trucks tabbed for the crossover were GMC's long-in-production Sierra 1500 series pickups, with the crew at Indiana's Tuscany Motor Company overseeing the makeover of 250 vehicles. Said makeover involved outfitting the trucks with lift kits and painting them in Harley-Davidson's orange, black, and white color scheme, as well as slapping the motorcycle manufacturer's logo in as many places as possible, including the wheel holding the Fatboy-inspired tires.

The Sierras got serious upgrades under the hood too, with the H-D builds boasting a 6.2-liter V8 engine capable of pushing 420 horsepower at 460 pound-feet of torque. As impressive as those numbers should be for any Harley or GMC lover, it still wasn't enough for Texas-based Hennessey Performance, who went Goliath mode on one H-D branded Sierra with an engine upgrade that pushed the ponies all the way up to 700 hp.