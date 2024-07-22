Why Do Aircraft Carriers Have Catapults And How Do They Work?

Aircraft carriers are technological marvels. They're like small floating cities that can serve as a command center while hosting an entire fleet of aircraft. Carriers are essential when conducting military operations on other continents and have been a core part of most major world powers' fleets since before World War II. But even carriers have some limitations, and clever tech is required to work around those. One of the best examples is the aircraft carrier's catapult.

Catapults solve an obvious problem. If you've ever been to an airport, you may have noticed that runways are quite long. Aircraft carriers are among the largest vessels ever built, but even they can't compare to the length of a runway. The runway space on the deck of most carriers is just 300 feet long, with regular aircraft requiring around 2,000 feet more than that to comfortably reach takeoff speed.

Obviously, the fighter jets and bombers that take off from an aircraft carrier have far more thrust than your average plane, but that still isn't enough to get it up to speed in such a short distance. The catapult is in place to provide additional thrust, and a ramp at the end of the runway also helps get the plane airborne. When the plane is coming back to land, arresting gear and a device known as a tail hook does the opposite job of the catapult. It's designed to hook onto the back of the plane and help slow it down in an incredibly short distance.