6 Alternative Uses For Car Wax

Speaking of bathroom surfaces that are difficult to keep looking fresh and clean, say hello to that pesky little faucet adorning your bathroom sink. Yes, at its best, that little fixture is a standout decorative feature in your bathroom. But it can be truly difficult to keep that tiny little feature looking shiny in an environment where the accumulation of steam is not only an everyday thing, but soapy water, shaving gunk, and toothpaste spatter come into play on a regular basis.

Sadly, car wax will not be able to fully prevent messes caused by toothpaste and shaving splatter, so you'll still need to promptly wipe those things from your faucet to keep it looking clean. As for the water spots that tend to accompany the normal, everyday splashing that cannot be avoided in the bathroom, a coat of wax can help you wipe them away, and keep them from coming back.

Yes, the solution to that problem can be as easy as coating that faucet with wax and wiping it away after it's dry, just as you would with an automobile. It is, however, not a permanent solution, and just as you would with a car, you'll need to reapply the wax with some regularity to keep the fixture looking good. As an added bonus, the same approach can also help prevent water spots and the buildup of mildew on shower doors, making car wax an essential bathroom cleaning tool.