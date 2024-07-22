Harley-Davidson Crate Engines That Cost Almost As Much As A Brand New Motorcycle

While motorcycles might not have something as popular as an LS engine swap, there are plenty of bike owners who replace their existing motor with something stronger. It might seem like a daunting task, but Harley-Davidson's line of crate engines makes a swap easy — and you can do it at home as long as you have the proper tools. On Harley-Davidson's website, you have your choice between 14 different Screamin' Eagle crate engines, though none of them are particularly cheap. The 131-cubic-inch engines all cost $7,299.95, and bumping it up to 135ci raises the price to $7,999.95. While it's not the price of a Harley-Davidson cruiser, you could pick up a bike like a Kawasaki Ninja 400 for cheaper than these motors. Harley-Davidson calls the Screamin' Eagle its most powerful engine, so that's a big reason why the price tag is so high.

Engine swaps aren't something every owner does, and they're mostly reserved for enthusiasts looking to get the most performance out of their motorcycle. While Harley's website shows a wide selection, it's a lot slimmer than it looks. Many of the engines offer the same performance as the others, so essentially, you're choosing between how they look and how they are cooled instead of how they perform.