Why Your Roku TV Remote Is Blinking Green And How To Troubleshoot

When it comes to streaming sticks, streaming boxes, and smart TV operating systems, the biggest players — brands with their own OSes like Samsung, Vizio, and LG aside — are Roku, Google with its Google TV (previously Android TV) platform, and Amazon with Fire TV. All have different pros and cons to them, with the latter two arguably having the most flexible functionality as Android devices that can run traditional apps like web browsers, VPNs, and media players like VLC or Kodi. The longest-running player, though, is Roku, which was the first to market with streaming boxes and also the first with a licensable smart TV OS that seamlessly integrated streaming content and over the air channels into the same user interface.

However, an issue with the remotes on Roku TVs has surfaced on the company's official community support forum, and, curiously, it does not appear to have any kind of official support page covering it: Remotes malfunctioning while the LED light on it flashes green. The official Roku TV user guide only mentions the word "green" once, referring to the tint settings in the picture adjustment menus, and searching Roku.com with the relevant keywords only brings up the forum posts, so what's happening?