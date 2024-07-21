Are HEMI Engines Fuel Efficient? Here's What Gas Mileage To Expect

HEMI engines have built an enduring legacy as some of the most iconic and powerful American V8s of all time. They were first used in cars in 1951 when Chrysler introduced the FirePower V8 in the likes of the Chrysler New Yorker, Saratoga, and Imperial. The original HEMI engine had a displacement of 331 cubic inches (5.4 liters) and produced 180 horsepower. Over the course of their three famed generations, HEMI engines have grown both in displacement and output, with some third and current-production versions making well over 1,000 ponies.

But while their performance credentials are well-established, the efficiency of HEMI engines doesn't garner as many headlines. However, with growing concerns about the environment, gas mileage has become an increasingly important consideration for many drivers. With that in mind, this article explores what you can expect from the latest iteration of the third-gen HEMI engines in terms of fuel efficiency.