What's So Mysterious About The 1916 Traub Motorcycle?

It's unlikely the Traub rose from the earth or was left behind by an alien species like a motorcycle out of science fiction. Clearly, someone had to have built it. The Traub name gives strong hints, and points to one Gottlieb Richard Traub, who appears to have run a motorcycle shop out of a garage on his property, not far from the bike's resting place. How it got there has inspired some tales, including that the bike was stolen from Traub by the building owners' son, who hid it behind the wall when his father sent him off to war as punishment. It's a good story, but the details are very much unconfirmed, and the dates don't seem to match up.

As for Traub himself, he never filed a stolen report with the police, but in 1907 had written a letter to the editor of Motorcycle Illustrated, describing one he built:

"Dear Sir – ... find the enclosed picture and specifications of a motorcycle made by myself throughout engine and all. I worked on this cycle about one year, putting in the time only between 7 pm and 11 pm. I also worked Sundays."

He then goes on to describe specifications that are similar to the mysterious machine, including "power, 4 horsepower; bore and stroke 3 1/4 by 4 inches; auxiliary gasoline tank, 1/2 gallon; speed, more than the roads will stand." This may not be the exact same bike, but it could have easily been an earlier incarnation. Traub died in 1952, never publicizing the bike, or its theft, beyond his letter to the editor.