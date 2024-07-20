Where To Find Your Steam Screenshot Folder: A Step-By-Step Guide

Have you taken the perfect screenshot and needed to share it on your socials or with friends? Maybe it's a glitch you know will go viral or an impossible kill streak you need photo evidence of. If you're using the integrated capture features of the PS5, Xbox Series S/X, or Switch, finding those shots is pretty easy. They're usually hidden in some media tab or, as is the case with the PS App and Xbox App, accessible right on the game library tab. Trying to find your screenshots in Steam, on the other hand, isn't as intuitive. After all, they just kind of get saved somewhere on your computer, which could be a mess of folders and subfolders.

If you've never taken a screenshot in Steam, it's as simple as pressing the default hotkey (F12) on your keyboard. You'll hear what sounds like a camera shutter and a notification will pop up to confirm the screenshot has been taken, and you can repeat this simple process for as long as you have space remaining in your 19 GB cloud storage. For as simple as taking a screenshot is, you'd think finding them would be just as easy. Admittedly, the option to view them is in a spot that does ultimately make sense, but it may not be the first place you think to look.