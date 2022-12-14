How To Take A Screenshot On PS5

Whether you want to save the moment of your glorious victory or showcase a hilarious fail, taking screenshots on your PS5 and sharing them makes gaming a great way to stay connected with friends. The best part is that Sony makes it easier than ever to capture these precious moments and save them to your console or PlayStation cloud storage. Gone are the days when you once needed to manage your gaming clips on a thumb drive.

Sharing screenshots is a breeze if you have the PlayStation App installed on your mobile device. All you need to do is toggle a few settings on your console and on the PS App, and all of your captures will sync automatically between the two — preventing the need to upload clips to the app manually, according to Sony. When your perfect capture is ready, you can easily share it with your social media app of choice from within the PS App.