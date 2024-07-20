Is The 2013 Chevy Impala A Reliable Car? Here's What You Should Know

According to J.D. Power, which evaluates vehicle reliability based on a combination of quality and dependability data obtained from surveys of verified owners with models aged up to three years old, the 2013 Chevy Impala has a fair reliability score of 79 out of 100. This rating seems to indicate that the 2013 Chevy Impala has very little chance of ever going wrong.

Data from Consumer Reports, which rates cars based on a combination of consumer feedback and its own testing, says the complete opposite, though. They give the 2013 Impala an overall reliability score of 48 out of 100 possible points, suggesting the full-size car is very likely to prove troublesome for potential owners, with the brakes and fuel system among the areas that are likely to cause problems.

That's not to say that the 2013 Chevy Impala will end up being a money pit, however. According to RepairPal, owners pay between $542 and $662 to maintain the 2013 Chevy Impala each year, which, is a reasonable amount compared to the average full-size car maintenance costs of between $1,773 and $1,846.

[Featured image by Mic via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]