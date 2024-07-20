Is The 2013 Chevy Impala A Reliable Car? Here's What You Should Know
The Impala is one of the most recognizable cars in the automotive world. It is also one of the most successful models in Chevrolet's history. In 1965, it became the first car in the U.S. to sell more than 1 million units in a single year, and by 2000, its combined sales had climbed to a total of well over 13 million units.
However, in 2018, Chevrolet decided it would retire the model in 2020 both as a result of falling sales and a key shake up of its strategy. With new car production now discontinued, your only option to pick an Impala up is on the used car market, such as the 2013 iteration. But, the fact that the 2013 Chevy Impala is one of the few options out there doesn't mean it's automatically the right choice — particularly for reliability. Here is everything you need to know about the 2013 Chevy Impala's reliability.
The 2013 Chevrolet Impala has mixed reliability ratings
According to J.D. Power, which evaluates vehicle reliability based on a combination of quality and dependability data obtained from surveys of verified owners with models aged up to three years old, the 2013 Chevy Impala has a fair reliability score of 79 out of 100. This rating seems to indicate that the 2013 Chevy Impala has very little chance of ever going wrong.
Data from Consumer Reports, which rates cars based on a combination of consumer feedback and its own testing, says the complete opposite, though. They give the 2013 Impala an overall reliability score of 48 out of 100 possible points, suggesting the full-size car is very likely to prove troublesome for potential owners, with the brakes and fuel system among the areas that are likely to cause problems.
That's not to say that the 2013 Chevy Impala will end up being a money pit, however. According to RepairPal, owners pay between $542 and $662 to maintain the 2013 Chevy Impala each year, which, is a reasonable amount compared to the average full-size car maintenance costs of between $1,773 and $1,846.
Owners are impressed with the reliability of the 2013 Chevy Impala
If the conflicting ratings from J.D. Power and Consumer Reports taught us anything, it's that finding consensus is impossible when it comes to reliability, but what owners are saying about the 2013 Chevrolet Impala on Cars.com is mostly positive, as underscored by its reliability score of 4.4 out of a possible 5. One owner even went as far as calling theirs "bulletproof." They bought it used with 30,000 miles already on the clock, and over the next 250,000 miles, the only major issue they had was needing to replace the transmission.
There are plenty of other such glowing reviews from 2013 Impala owners who have racked up high mileage on this full-size car without too many problems. But, of course, no car is perfect, and a quick look at CarComplaints.com does show that the 2013 Impala has had its fair share of little issues over the years. Owners have reported problems with the interior accessories, suspension system, electrical system, drivetrain, and so on. But overall, it seems like those kinds of issues are more the exception than the rule. However, if you're still unsure about the 2013 model, the Impala still gives you the option to choose from among ten incredible generations.