Easy Image Overlays: A Step-By-Step Guide How To Put One Picture On Top Of Another On iPhone

When it comes to basic image editing, among the best iPhone photo editor apps you can use is the Photos app itself. Yes, it's more than just a gallery as it allows you to change the adjustment settings (e.g., brilliance, exposure, brightness), apply a filter, add drawings, and crop the pictures to achieve your desired look.

However, the problem with the Photos app is that its features are pretty limited, and one of the things it can't do is put a picture on top of another. So now what happens when you're creating a brochure and need to add your product on a fancy background? Or when you want to insert your pet cat into a family photo you already took without him? No, you actually don't need to rush to your computer to overlay your photos. You can still edit them right on your iPhone. We'll walk you through three simple methods on how to do so.