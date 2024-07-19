What Happened To Encarta? Why Microsoft Discontinued The Encyclopedia Software

Microsoft first launched Encarta in 1993, but the idea for the digitized encyclopedia software was initially conceived in 1985. Before the Internet allowed you to instantaneously look up every random or important fact you ever needed, the only way to get information about something was either to ask your parents — hoping they knew the correct answer — or to trot down to the local library to do the research manually. However, if you were lucky enough, you might have had your very own set of encyclopedias brimming with info ranging from apples to zebras. It was a dark time, to be sure.

Still, hefty tomes had an inherent problem — they were rarely up-to-date. One simply couldn't refresh whole books on the fly just to change a few things inside a particular volume. Updating printed material was simply too costly, too time-consuming, and too impractical. The publishing date acted as a good warning, surreptitiously letting readers know how obsolete the information inside was. Microsoft saw an opportunity that created a solution to outdated printed encyclopedias, so in 1985, it began working on a digital version that would eventually be called Encarta.

However, just as Encyclopædia Britannica would eventually stop publishing physical books, Microsoft soon realize that the public had little appetite for an encyclopedia that arrived on CD-ROMs. Here's why Microsoft discontinued Encarta.