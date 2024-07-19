How To Authorize Your MacBook For Apple TV

When you sign up for Apple TV, you'll want to get the most out of the service by streaming your favorite shows and movies across all your devices. After all, even if you use a product like the Fire TV Stick 4K Max to watch most of the service's content, there'll likely come a time when you want to view some of the programming on your MacBook. Before you can do this, you'll have to go through a few steps to authorize your computer for use with your Apple TV account. This process links your Apple ID to your MacBook, which allows it to access and play content you've purchased or subscribed to through Apple TV.

Apple lets you authorize up to five computers for use with Apple TV. Once you pass the limit, you'll have to deauthorize one of your computers to approve a new MacBook. Let's say you buy the highly-rated MacBook Air M3 and are already using Apple TV on five machines — you'll need to deauthorize one of them before you can enable your new product to use the service.

Keep in mind that you can't authorize a computer from another device, like your iPhone or iPad. Instead, you must go through the authorization process on the MacBook you plan to use with Apple TV. After you've completed all the steps, you'll be able to access all of the purchases you've made with your Apple ID, including Apple Books and Apple Music.