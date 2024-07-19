Potential Problems With Hyundai's Gamma 1.4L Engine & Which Models Have One

Hyundai, a popular car manufacturer has become known for its affordable and feature-rich automobiles. The company is South Korean, but Hyundai makes their vehicles in facilities around the world. In fact, there are many Hyundai models made in the U.S.A. One of its engine's series, the Gamma, includes a 1.4L inline four-cylinder that comes equipped on some of its budget cars like the Accent. This variant of the engine isn't as widely available as the 1.6L and is offered in fewer vehicles.

Those with Hyundai vehicles that include the 1.4L engine have reported strange sounds that include knocking, ticking, and rattling, both in the manual and automatic transmission models. However, the Gamma 1.4L still makes our list for the most reliable Hyundai engines ever built.

The Gamma engine appeared in the fourth generation of the Hyundai Accent sedan and hatchback from 2011. North American Accents were only provided the 1.6L version of this engine, while other regions like Asia could opt for the smaller 1.4L. This small Gamma engine was also available in Hyundai models not released in the U.S., like the Solaris in Russia and the Verna in India.