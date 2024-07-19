What Makes The 1984 Hartge BMW H5S Special And How Much One Goes For Today

The BMW 5 Series launched in the early '70s and became available in the US in 1975. Not only did this German sedan perfectly contrast America's oversized vehicles of the time, it was nimble and fun to drive. As great as the 5 Series was, this BMW model took a partnership with an esteemed car tuning company to see its true potential. Hartge Motorsport, started by Herbert Hartge, set out to accomplish the intimidating task of taking a brand known for setting industry benchmarks and improving it.

Of the many BMWs the German tuning house worked on, one of the most notable is the 1984 Hartge H5S. Hartge added several performance enhancements but didn't go overboard, creating a unique experience behind the wheel without overshadowing the original 5 Series. The 1984 Hartge H5S is also exceedingly rare, with perhaps only a total of five models in the US, and these cars had to undergo the rigors of the Clean Air Act to be legal in the States. In addition to emission standards, there are many reasons why some of the coolest cars aren't sold in America.