Who Makes Harbor Freight's Metal Vibratory Bowls & What Are They Used For?

Rust is the bane of any metal collector, whether they have a bounty of old coins or just an extensive wall of nuts and bolts for future projects. Once something rusts or corrodes, it loses its value or viability as a fastener. Cleaning something like a large coin collection by hand would take forever; the only guarantee from that process is cramped fingers. If it's a clean polish you want without the need for elbow grease, a metal vibratory bowl (or tumbler) should be on your radar.

Not to be confused with a vibratory feeder, which Google will spout back if you just search for "vibratory bowl," a metal vibratory bowl is all about the finishing touch. Available in consumer and commercial applications, the vibratory bowl uses a wet or dry medium, like crushed walnut shells or plastic beads, and intense vibration to clean the surface of most metals. If you've ever seen a rock tumbler in action, it's the same concept, except instead of a shiny rock, you get polished and deburred metals.

If you're working with smaller collections of metals, you won't need a big industrial-sized vibratory bowl. Harbor Freight does have three options available from two different brands: Central Machinery and Chicago Electric Power Tools. While they look mostly identical, the two brands have some variations to justify the price difference. What may not be different between the two, though, is where they're made.