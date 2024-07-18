Honda CRF250F Vs. CRF250R: What's The Difference Between These Dirt Bikes?

Honda is indisputably one of the best motorcycle manufacturers in the world, but the way it names its bikes can be a little confusing at times. Some of the company's bikes have actual names, like the Gold Wing or the Monkey, while others have letter designations to identify them as part of a line, such as the CBR and CRF series motorcycles. Within a series, there will then be a number indicating the bike's engine size which is sometimes followed by one or two more letters to indicate that it has some kind of unique or specialized design.

This is the case with the Honda CRF250R and the CRF250F. Both of these models are dirt bikes and both of them are powered by a fuel-injected 250-class engine with a five-speed transmission. Heck, they even come in the same color. So you might be wondering why the CRF250R costs a whopping $8,299 while the CRF250F only costs $4,999. Even though their names are only separated by a single letter, these are actually very different motorcycles. The R is designed to be a competition-grade bike while the F is more of an entry-level off-roader. Their engines are completely different, despite their similar size, and there are several other important variations in their overall designs, specifications, and features. Here are a few of the biggest differences between these two dirt bikes.