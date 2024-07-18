Honda CRF250F Vs. CRF250R: What's The Difference Between These Dirt Bikes?
Honda is indisputably one of the best motorcycle manufacturers in the world, but the way it names its bikes can be a little confusing at times. Some of the company's bikes have actual names, like the Gold Wing or the Monkey, while others have letter designations to identify them as part of a line, such as the CBR and CRF series motorcycles. Within a series, there will then be a number indicating the bike's engine size which is sometimes followed by one or two more letters to indicate that it has some kind of unique or specialized design.
This is the case with the Honda CRF250R and the CRF250F. Both of these models are dirt bikes and both of them are powered by a fuel-injected 250-class engine with a five-speed transmission. Heck, they even come in the same color. So you might be wondering why the CRF250R costs a whopping $8,299 while the CRF250F only costs $4,999. Even though their names are only separated by a single letter, these are actually very different motorcycles. The R is designed to be a competition-grade bike while the F is more of an entry-level off-roader. Their engines are completely different, despite their similar size, and there are several other important variations in their overall designs, specifications, and features. Here are a few of the biggest differences between these two dirt bikes.
The CRF250R and CRF250F are powered by different engines
A lot of Honda motorcycles share a common engine. Sometimes even bikes from different product lines, like the CB650R and the CBR650R, will have the same motor propelling it. This isn't the case with the CRF250R and CRF250F.
The 2025 CRF250F is powered by a 250cc air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke engine. It has a 71mm bore, a 63mm stroke, and a 9.6:1 compression ratio. It has a SOHC valve train with four valves per cylinder. This isn't a bad engine by any means, but it isn't quite peak performance. Cycle World found that this engine can produce up to 20.1 horsepower at 7,500 rpm and 15.5 lb-ft of torque at 6,000 rpm.
The 2025 CRF250R, on the other hand, runs on a 249cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke engine with a 79mm bore, a 50.9mm stroke, and a 13.9:1 compression ratio. It has a DOHC valve train that also has four valves per cylinder. This puts out significantly more power. Dirt Rider found that it produces a maximum of 37.8 horsepower at 11,300 rpm and 18 lb-ft of torque at 9,400 rpm. That's a pretty sizable improvement. The liquid cooling also means that riders will have fewer overheating issues when using the bike in hotter climates.
The CRF250R and CRF250F have different suspensions
There are a few good reasons to upgrade your suspension on any motorcycle, but it's particularly important when it comes to dirt bikes. The extra shock absorption makes all the difference when you're taking jumps or traversing trails.
The Honda CRF250F has a 41mm leading-axle Showa fork in the front that allows for 8.5 inches of travel. In the back, the bike has a Pro-Link Showa single shock that comes with spring-preload adjustability and allows for 9.1 inches of travel. Showa has been around since 1938 and has been making motorcycle suspensions since 1955. The company is well-known and is a trusted name in the industry, but like many brands, Showa makes a wide range of products and some are more premium than others.
The CRF250R uses a Showa suspension system as well. It has a 49mm leading-axle inverted Showa SPG coil-spring fork in the front that comes with rebound and compression-damping adjustability. This allows for 12.2 inches of travel. The back uses a Pro-Link Showa single shock, like the F, except this one also comes with spring preload, rebound, and compression-damping adjustability, and it allows for 12.1 inches of travel. That extra shock absorption is good considering the extra power the bike can output will mean more speed and therefore the potential for higher jumps.
The CRF250R and CRF250F don't have the same tires
Another important component of any dirt bike is the tires. The tread, size, and material of the tire can all dramatically affect the way that you ride. Of course, you can always swap out tires later on, but they aren't cheap and therefore make up a not-insignificant portion of the bike's value when you buy it.
The CRF250F comes stock with Honda's OEM tires. There's nothing wrong with them, per se, but they're also not the best options available. The CRF250R, on the other hand, comes with Pirelli Scorpion MX32 tires. These are mid-soft tires that are designed to be versatile and fit for just about any off-road surface you're likely to encounter. According to Pirelli, "The tread pattern and compound were developed with the contribution of the most prestigious players in motocross and supercross races." This tread has front lateral blade-shaped knobs which are designed to help maintain contact and increase stability while riding. These are racing-grade tires that have been worn by bikes that have won competitions such as the World MX GP Championship. So while the OEM tires are more than adequate for entry-level riding, the Pirelli's promise a higher tier of performance.
There are several differences between the designs
The CRF250R and CRF250F are both bright red dirt bikes with a vaguely similar silhouette, but look at them side by side for more than a few seconds and you'll start to see the differences in their designs. These bikes have different frames, fairing structures, and seats on top of the previously mentioned engines, suspensions, and tires. This means that they also have fairly different dimensions.
To start, the CRF250F has a 26.1 degree rake and a 4.0 inch trail while the CRF250R has a 27.5 degree rake and a 4.6 inch trail. This means that the R has a greater point of contact on the ground, so it won't turn quite as easily but it will have greater traction, which is definitely important when blitzing your way through high speed corners on shifty trails.
The CRF250R also has slightly more ground clearance at 13 inches compared to the CRF250F's 11.3 inches. This is useful for any time you might be riding through rocky, or otherwise uneven terrain that could potentially damage the underside of your bike. The flip side is that this means it also has a taller seat height. The R's seat sits at 37.6 inches off the ground, while the F sits at 34.8 inches, making it easier for shorter riders to handle.
The CRF250R has a lot of extra features
Now that we've gone over all of the major structural differences between these two bikes, let's take a look at some of the extra features that the 2025 CRF250R has in its arsenal that the CRF250F does not. First off, it has a nine-plate, hydraulic-actuated clutch assembly. This is designed to be more durable, to help reduce slippage when shifting at the redline, and to be lighter and easier to pull, reducing fatigue.
The bike has an engine select mode which is controlled via a button mounted on the handlebar. This has three separate modes: Standard, Smooth, and Aggressive. You can switch between these on the fly while racing, giving you greater control over the engine's power delivery while you ride.
Then there are all the other features the CRF250R has tucked away. This bike has a titanium fuel tank, intake, and exhaust valves, a single-pipe exhaust, wide water-pump drive gears, an engine oil scavenge pump, a two-lead shift drum, an H-section crank, shared engine and gearbox lubrication, and a lithium-ion battery. It also has electronic controls with functionality such as engine mapping and HRC launch control. All of these features are designed to give the 250R a competitive edge.