What To Check If Kindle Won't Download From Your Library

Downloading books to your Kindle should be a straightforward process. As long as you have an internet connection, any book you purchase on your Kindle or through the Amazon website should automatically be downloaded. If your Kindle isn't downloading content from your library, there are many fixes that may help the issue.

As the Amazon Kindle is in the mature stage of its life cycle, there are plenty of devices to choose from for bookworms. The latest Amazon Kindle (2022) offers a user-friendly 300 PPI e-ink display with 16 GB of storage, whereas users of the premium Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition gain extra perks like wireless charging and an IPX8 waterproof rating. Whatever Kindle you own, it's highly unlikely that a lack of storage space is the reason why content isn't downloading. According to the publishing company Elite Authors, the average size of a Kindle e-book is 2.6 MB. That means, if you're using a Kindle with 16 GB of storage (considering 2 GB of occupied system storage), you'd be able to download over 6,000 books, which is more than enough.

Instead, issues with downloading content are likely related to internet access and sync settings on your Kindle. We'll be exploring some basic checks as well as more thorough steps like resetting your Kindle in case the problem persists. Let's look at what you should check if your Kindle is failing to download content from your library.