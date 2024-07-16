Why Nissan Decided To Stop Investing In Gas Engines

While Toyota, Subaru, and Mazda, three of the most reliable car brands, agreed to create the next generation of internal-combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, Nissan is taking a different approach. Instead of further developing gas-powered vehicles, the Japanese automaker is zeroing in its focus on EVs. As Nissan's Senior Vice-President and Chief Planning Officer for the AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe, and Oceania) region Francois Bailly told Drive, "Our future is EV."

Nissan's likely trying to keep up with the stricter emissions regulations different countries are putting in place for automakers. Europe, for example, has set a regulation that cars and vans can emit no more than 93.6 g CO 2 /km and 153.9 g CO 2 /km, respectively, between 2025 and 2029. Those restrictions get tighter between 2030 and 2034 where the European Union expects cars and vans to produce no more than 49.5 g CO 2 /km and 90.6 g CO 2 /km, respectively. The UK even set a 2035 deadline for automakers to exclusively sell zero emission vehicles.

In March 2024, Nissan presented an electric roadmap that promised to produce cheaper EVs. This plan lays out the brand's intention to build new EVs since the Leaf and Ariya are, as of this writing, its only electric cars.