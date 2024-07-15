What Happened To Kawasaki's Bayou ATVs & How Much Can You Get One For Today?
While Kawasaki might have some of the best motorcycles ever made, the company's ATVs are no slouch. Once upon a time, the Kawasaki Bayou was one of the company's top-selling ATVs. Kawasaki's ATV roots go back to 1981, and the Bayou made its debut shortly after in 1985 with the Bayou 185. By 2003, the Bayou 250, the successor of the long-running Bayou 220, was on the market. However, the writing was on the wall for this vehicle as it was eventually muscled out by the powerful Brute Force ATV.
While there's not a clear-cut reason why the Bayou was discontinued, there's speculation it could come down to consumers just wanting more powerful vehicles, and that's an area where the Brute Force excelled with its 749cc engine. Another reason the Bayou may have faded away, along with the popular 4X4 Kawasaki Prarie, is that cheaper off-brand 150-300 cc ATVs flooded the market and undercut the more expensive Kawasakis.
From 2005 onward, Kawasaki put a lot of focus on the Brute Force line, and in 2012 the Brute Force 300 effectively put an end to the Bayou and Prarie line. Although they aren't in production anymore, the Bayou ATVs haven't gone away, and you can still find them floating around on the used market. The bad news is they still can still cost a few thousand dollars when they show up.
How much is a Kawasaki Bayou today?
The Kawasaki Bayou can typically be found around the $2,000 and $2,500 mark, depending on the model. For all intents and purposes, it's still an affordable ATV if you can find one, but it might not be considered the wisest purchase. When it comes to models that are no longer in production, you can't expect to find any type of warranty included, so you'll need to do your due diligence and make sure you're getting something in good shape. Sometimes, you can find a real bargain and pick one up for a couple hundred dollars if you're willing to fix it up yourself.
With vehicles that are over a decade old like this, it wouldn't be shocking to come across a Bayou in rough condition. As time goes on, these ATVs will only become rarer, and at a certain point it'll be more beneficial to go with something new that Kawasaki or another brand has to offer. There are plenty of manufacturers with affordable ATVs on the market, so don't go spending an arm and a leg on something that's outclassed by today's offerings.
What can you buy from Kawasaki today?
If you're looking for a Kawasaki ATV today, your only choices are three Brute Force models if you want something new. These range from the Brute Force 300, 450, and 750. The MSRP for the 300 is $5,199, while the 750 is $9.999. The 450 model doesn't yet have an MSRP at the time of this writing. There are a few youth options available between the KFX 50 and 90 that cost $2,549 and $3,349, respectively. The 300 is essentially a modern blend between the Bayou and Prarie, so if you want something with similar DNA as two of the most popular Kawasaki ATVs, this is your pick — although it only has 2WD compared to the Prarie's 4WD.
Adults have to stick with the three Brute Force options, and these are powerful vehicles that can tackle off-roading with ease and even take on a bit of towing — with the 750 being a clear step up over its smaller counterparts. The Brute Force 300 is a nice mix of performance and power, but that'll cost you about double the price of a used Bayou. Of course, you're getting a much newer machine and a 12-month warranty included with the purchase, so there are some clear benefits. If you know what you're looking for before buying a Kawasaki ATV, like how much power or tech you need, then your choice is much easier.