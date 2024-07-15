What Happened To Kawasaki's Bayou ATVs & How Much Can You Get One For Today?

While Kawasaki might have some of the best motorcycles ever made, the company's ATVs are no slouch. Once upon a time, the Kawasaki Bayou was one of the company's top-selling ATVs. Kawasaki's ATV roots go back to 1981, and the Bayou made its debut shortly after in 1985 with the Bayou 185. By 2003, the Bayou 250, the successor of the long-running Bayou 220, was on the market. However, the writing was on the wall for this vehicle as it was eventually muscled out by the powerful Brute Force ATV.

While there's not a clear-cut reason why the Bayou was discontinued, there's speculation it could come down to consumers just wanting more powerful vehicles, and that's an area where the Brute Force excelled with its 749cc engine. Another reason the Bayou may have faded away, along with the popular 4X4 Kawasaki Prarie, is that cheaper off-brand 150-300 cc ATVs flooded the market and undercut the more expensive Kawasakis.

From 2005 onward, Kawasaki put a lot of focus on the Brute Force line, and in 2012 the Brute Force 300 effectively put an end to the Bayou and Prarie line. Although they aren't in production anymore, the Bayou ATVs haven't gone away, and you can still find them floating around on the used market. The bad news is they still can still cost a few thousand dollars when they show up.