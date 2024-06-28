Kawasaki Brute Force 300 Vs. 750: What's The Difference Between These ATV Models?

Kawasaki is a brand arguably best known for manufacturing many of the rugged dirt bikes and high-octane motorcycles seen burning up tracks on the motocross and MotoGP circuits year in and year out. But the renowned motorcycle manufacturer has also developed a full line of utility and recreational vehicles, including personal water crafts and, of course, all-terrain vehicles.

Apart from a small line of youth-oriented four-wheeled vehicles, if you're shopping the Kawasaki brand for a big boy or big girl ATV these days, it's pretty much Brute Force or bust. Team Green debuted the Brute Force line in 2005, with the 750 V-Twin powered build and its massive displacement reportedly earning the title of "King of All ATVs." In the almost two decades since, Kawasaki's design team has further built out its line of Brute Force ATVs, which now includes the relatively affordable 300 model.

On the surface level, the two Brute Force builds would seem to share many of the same attributes. But once you do a little digging into the make of each, you'll soon see why the ATVs bear such differing numerical designations, as the differences are stark, to say the least. Here's what sets the Kawasaki Brute Force 300 apart from its 750 counterpart.