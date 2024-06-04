Kawasaki's Brute Force 300: How Fast Will It Go & Does It Have Automatic Transmission?
The Kawasaki Brute Force 300 ATV boasts a 271cc engine that lets the vehicle tow up to 500 lbs, so it can be a workhorse if you want it to be. With an MSRP starting at $5,199, this is also something you can pick up if you're looking to go off-roading. Typically speaking, higher cc means more performance and power, so the 271cc engine doesn't exactly scream that it's a speed demon. That's part of the reason the Brute Force 300 tops out at just below 50 mph.
That's plenty of power for most riders, which makes this a great choice for beginners. While a manual transmission gives the user a lot of control over the ride, automatic transmissions are easier to approach for newcomers who aren't prepared for the constantly changing speeds that can be common while off-roading. The Brute Force 300 has an automatic continuously variable transmission. A CVT isn't like your typical automatic transmission that uses gears as it uses pulleys instead, but you don't operate anything differently as the driver. If you're casually trailblazing, there's nothing wrong with an automatic transmission. The bigger obstacle in off-roading will be the lack of 4WD, making it tougher to tackle rough terrain.
Brute Force 300 is good for work and play
Kawasaki's Brute Force 300 will have absolutely no issues hitting basic off-road trails, but you'll get more value if you take advantage of its towing performance. Kawasaki boasts the ATV's towing power and notes the front rack can hold 44 lbs while the back rack can support 66 lbs. This is on top of being able to tow half a ton of weight, so this ATV can make pulling things quite easy without having to drive your truck out onto the trails.
The ATV Rider review notes this vehicle is great for newcomers to the world of riding and veterans alike. Comfort and simple controls are singled out as strong points, so even if you don't take advantage of its towing and cargo capabilities, you're still getting a very solid ride. If you're interested in more power, Kawasaki also offers a beefier Brute Force 750. MSRP for that model begins at $9,999, so it's not as well suited for a newcomer as the 300 is. The base model more than doubles the towing load as it can support up to 1,250 lbs. While the company might be best known for its motorcycles, the ATVs are no slouch.