Are All Pontiac V8 Engine Blocks The Same? Here's How To Identify Them

There are a few visual clues to help you identify when your Pontiac V8 was made, and hunting around for the casting code can help you pin down its displacement. One indicator is the location of the PCV (Positive Crankcase Ventilation) port on the valley pan atop the engine. Through 1966, the port was located in the rear of the valley pan, and from 1967 on, it was moved to the front. Like any other visual test, this is only accurate if the engine has not been modified. The location of the starter can also clue you in to the engine's age. Until 1964, Pontiac mounted the starter motor to the transmission bellhousing, after which it was moved to the engine block on most models (on some larger Pontiacs like Catalinas and Bonnevilles, the change wasn't made until 1965). V8s made in 1965 and 1966 have two freeze plugs on the block, while engines made between 1967 and 1978 have three.

Some Pontiac V8s have the displacement stamped on the block itself. 428 cubic inch V8s made in 1968 and 1969 have a "428" between the freeze plugs, and some engines after 1970 have their displacement numbers on the driver's side near the front of the block. This applies to 350,400, and 455 cubic inch engines only. 326, 389, and 421 inch engines had no such markings.

