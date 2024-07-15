How To Delete A Payment Method From Your Amazon Account

From Whole Foods discounts for Amazon Prime Members to Kindle Unlimited for bibliophiles, there are many reasons to open an account with the e-commerce giant. According to Statista's latest figures, just over two-thirds of American shoppers had an Amazon Prime membership, with 99% renewing their membership after two years. While you can make payments with a checking account or gift card, the vast majority of customers use debit or credit cards for their Amazon transactions. To facilitate the payment process, Amazon allows customers to save several forms of payment on the website and the app. That way, when you're ready to buy something, you can do so with just a few clicks or taps.

While this is certainly convenient, there may be times when you want to delete your payment method from your account. For example, if your credit or debit card expires, Amazon won't automatically delete it for you; you have to do that yourself. At the same time, linking your debit or credit cards to your Amazon account could put you at risk of fraudulent charges if your account is ever hacked. There are a number of things you can do to keep your money safe while shopping on Amazon, and limiting the number of payment methods you store on the site is one of them. Luckily, Amazon makes deleting credit and debit card details a quick and easy process.