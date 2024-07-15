Here's How To Fix The Volume Control Not Working On Your Apple TV Remote

Apple TV remotes may have smart features that change the way you stream, but these little devices still possess the tried and true features common in all remote controls. Sure it may have a laptop-esque touchpad, allows you to talk to Siri, and gives you the ability to organize apps, but the manner in which it powers on and off your TV, plays and pauses content, and adjusts the volume isn't too different from traditional remotes.

The downside of sharing similar qualities of other remotes is that you'll also run into many of the same gripes that come with them, such as running out of power or losing it in hard to find places, although most of these come with quirks specific to Apple TV. Among the frustrating problems you might run into with your Apple TV remote are its volume controls not working. This can be irritating if the volume set on your TV is too loud or quiet and unable to be adjusted correctly, while also striking fear to your wallet with the notion of having to buy a replacement remote. Thankfully, this doesn't have to be the case, as there are a handful of simple solutions you can try to alleviate the issue before going to such drastic means.