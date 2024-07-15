Here's How To Fix The Volume Control Not Working On Your Apple TV Remote
Apple TV remotes may have smart features that change the way you stream, but these little devices still possess the tried and true features common in all remote controls. Sure it may have a laptop-esque touchpad, allows you to talk to Siri, and gives you the ability to organize apps, but the manner in which it powers on and off your TV, plays and pauses content, and adjusts the volume isn't too different from traditional remotes.
The downside of sharing similar qualities of other remotes is that you'll also run into many of the same gripes that come with them, such as running out of power or losing it in hard to find places, although most of these come with quirks specific to Apple TV. Among the frustrating problems you might run into with your Apple TV remote are its volume controls not working. This can be irritating if the volume set on your TV is too loud or quiet and unable to be adjusted correctly, while also striking fear to your wallet with the notion of having to buy a replacement remote. Thankfully, this doesn't have to be the case, as there are a handful of simple solutions you can try to alleviate the issue before going to such drastic means.
How to restart your Apple TV remote
As with countless other devices, a good jumping off point in tackling this issue is to give your remote a good restart. While this technique might seem like a tired cliché at this point, it is the fastest method to see if anything is truly wrong with your remote. In many cases, giving your device a speedy reboot is more than enough to solve the problem. With that said, here's how to restart your Apple TV remote:
- Hold down the Volume Down button and TV Control Center button at the same time.
- Do this for five seconds, or until your Apple TV's status lights start turning on and off.
- Release the buttons and wait a few more seconds. Your TV will display a Remote Disconnected notification.
- Press any button on your remote to activate the Remote Connected notification. Once this appears, your device should be good to go.
While great to use for volume control issues, this technique is a good one to employ for any other time when your Apple TV remote is acting less than functional. However, if you are still struggling to get the volume controls working on your Apple TV remote, there's a more specific method you can try out.
How to adjust the volume settings of your Apple TV remote
As you can imagine with a product from the likes of Apple, the versatility offered by the Apple TV is quite vast. Along with being able to organize your entertainment platforms and apps to your liking, the way in which your entertainment is presented can also be adjusted. This goes for your remote's volume settings, particularly with how it is connected to your TV. Having an understanding of how to access and alter these settings can prove useful in situations where your remote's volume is not working. Here's how to adjust your volume control settings:
- Open Settings on your Apple TV.
- Find and select Remotes and Devices, then choose Volume Control.
- Look through the volume control settings and select one that you're not using. Most Apple TV remotes are set on Auto, so try TV via IR.
If you have a new remote that's struggling with volume issues, you can use this window to set it up and adjust its volume frequency by hitting the Learn New Device option. Of course, if you've exhausted all these options and are still in need of help, reach out to Apple Support to get further guidance.