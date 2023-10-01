How To Fix An Apple TV Remote That Won't Charge
Remotes tend to last quite a while on a single charge (or set of batteries) due to the nature of their intended purpose, as well as the fact that they usually aren't actively being used for long periods of time. If you havean Apple TV remote, and it refuses to charge, that can be a problem. Though it's worth pointing out that this problem is limited to the Apple TV Remote and Siri Remote (first, second, or third generations), which come with a built-in rechargeable battery. Older aluminum and white Apple Remotes use CR2032 batteries that can be replaced manually, instead. And even then, there are work-arounds for a non-functional (or lost) Apple TV remote. If needed, you can use your iPhone or iPad in its place, too.
If your Siri or Apple TV remote won't charge, chances are it's not due to a dud battery — and if it is, it's not the kind of thing you can normally replace at home. But there are other probable causes that you can test out, which should get your remote back up and running fairly quickly.
Getting your Apple TV Remote to charge again
Depending on what's actually causing the problem, you might have to try a few different things before you can narrow it down and get things working again. To start:
- Try plugging the charger into a different outlet, as there might be a problem with either the outlet itself or the charger's connection with it.
- The problem might also be your charger, in which case you should try using a different charger (if you have access to one) instead.
- Dirt or dust might have built up inside the charging port, preventing the contacts from properly connecting to the charger. Give it a close look, and if you believe it needs cleaning use a soft (and clean) brush to gently push out the dirt.
- You may need to reset the remote. Press and hold both the Volume Down and Control Center (or TV) buttons at the same time until your Apple TV's status light turns off and back on, then release.
- After about 10 seconds you should see a Connection Lost message on your TV, at which point you'll need to wait for the remote to restart itself.
- You'll see a Connected message on your TV if the restart and re-connection is successful. Now try charging your remote again.
If none of these steps get your Apple TV remote charging again, consider contacting Apple Support to see if they can offer any other solutions or attempt repairs.