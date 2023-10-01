How To Fix An Apple TV Remote That Won't Charge

Remotes tend to last quite a while on a single charge (or set of batteries) due to the nature of their intended purpose, as well as the fact that they usually aren't actively being used for long periods of time. If you havean Apple TV remote, and it refuses to charge, that can be a problem. Though it's worth pointing out that this problem is limited to the Apple TV Remote and Siri Remote (first, second, or third generations), which come with a built-in rechargeable battery. Older aluminum and white Apple Remotes use CR2032 batteries that can be replaced manually, instead. And even then, there are work-arounds for a non-functional (or lost) Apple TV remote. If needed, you can use your iPhone or iPad in its place, too.

If your Siri or Apple TV remote won't charge, chances are it's not due to a dud battery — and if it is, it's not the kind of thing you can normally replace at home. But there are other probable causes that you can test out, which should get your remote back up and running fairly quickly.