Hyundai's Own Dealers Just Accused It Of Lying About EV Sales

Hyundai's EVs like the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, and Kona have proven to be fairly popular with the EV adoption crown. However, according to a new report from Yahoo Finance, the legitimacy of that popularity might be coming into question. Reportedly, part of Hyundai's own dealership network in the United States is accusing the automaker of outright lying about sales figures. That's a big accusation. Chicago-area based Napleton Aurora Imports is the dealership network leading the lawsuit.

The dealership alleges that Hyundai wouldn't allocate high-demand models to the dealership's sales lot unless it artificially boosted sales numbers for electric vehicles, per the report. Although exact details are still pending, that likely means that, according to the allegations, Napleton Aurora Imports wasn't getting Hyundai Santa Fes, Palisades, Elantras, and the like, unless it handed Hyundai a spoofed report for electric cars. Without anyone being the wiser, this would make both the dealerships and Hyundai look better on the outside. This is, of course, fraud.