Why You Shouldn't Bet Against Tesla, According To An Expert

Between mixed reactions to the Cybertruck's debut and Tesla CEO Elon Musk's actions and behavior constantly making headlines, you might assume that Tesla — the mighty EV startup that single-handedly changed the electric vehicle landscape — may have peaked and is heading downhill. After all, its stock price is down from a year ago and has lost more than half its value since 2021, which is never a great sign for a company.

However, just because the automaker is down doesn't necessarily mean it's out. According to Dr. Laine Mears, Automotive Manufacturing Chair at Clemson University, you shouldn't bet against Tesla, as there's more than one reason it can survive this period and perhaps even thrive once it comes out of it.

"Tesla has deep pockets and a great head start," says Dr. Mears. "They will be subject to increased competition as more original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) roll out new electric vehicles, but look how long that is taking — Tesla will continue to have significant market share and a large following of dedicated fans, so I don't see them going under anytime soon."

Tesla isn't like a traditional automaker akin to the legacy titans that make up the Big Three — Ford, General Motors, and Chrysler (now a subsidiary of Stellantis). While Tesla manufactures cars and trucks as those companies do, the company — which was founded in San Carlos, California in 2003 — is a Silicon Valley startup. Like a lot of tech startups, it's still flush with cash that it can use to endure profit losses and bad press, and continue to invest in its own growth. This first reason provided by Dr. Mears would be enough on its own not to count Tesla out, but the second reason — Tesla's "great head start" — might prove even more advantageous in the long run.