3 Big Reasons American Car Manufacturers Still Can't Catch Up To Tesla

Like it or not, Tesla is the most successful EV maker for the time being. No matter how long a legacy automaker has been making cars, it will be compared to Tesla when it decides to make an EV. To Tesla's credit, the brand sells a lot of EVs. During the first quarter of 2024, Tesla delivered a total of 386,810 vehicles across the brand's entire lineup. Those deliveries are primarily comprised of mass-market cars that include the Model 3 and Model Y, with more niche vehicles like the Model S and even more niche Cybertruck rounding out the sales.

Ford's Mach-E, on the other hand, sold 9,589 units in the first quarter, claiming it was only outsold by Tesla's Model Y. General Motors only managed to sell 5,800 Cadillac Lyriq EVs and 1,668 GMC Hummer EVs in the first quarter of this year. Stellantis didn't even have an EV for sale in the United States, until it released the Fiat 500e this year.

Why are the Big Three automakers playing "catch-up" to Tesla? Dr. Laine Mears, the Automotive Manufacturing Chair at Clemson University outlined a few reasons why legacy brands are slacking behind.