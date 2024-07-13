The First Cross-Country Road Trip Came Earlier Than You Probably Think

The great American road trip has been featured in films as diverse as "Little Miss Sunshine," "Paul," and "Thelma and Louise." But long before cross-country drives became the subject of major motion pictures, the idea of driving a car from coast to coast was reserved for the most intrepid souls. In the early years of the 20th Century, there were no interstate highways, navigation apps, or iconic truck stops to make such a trip easy. In fact, most roads outside major cities were still unpaved, and maps for such a route were inadequate at best.

In 1901, Winton Motor Company founder Alexander Winton and reporter Chas. B. Shanks tried to drive from San Francisco to the East coast but were stymied when their car got stuck in the sand in the northern Nevada desert. Two years later, Vermont doctor Horatio Nelson Jackson was having drinks with his wife at the San Francisco University Club when the feasibility of a cross-country drive came up. Exactly how much alcohol was involved and whether it played a factor in the subsequent $50 bet has been lost to history, but Jackson left the bar intent on completing the trip in under 90 days and winning the wager. He enlisted the help of mechanic and bicycle racer Sewall Crocker, and purchased a secondhand Winton on Crocker's recommendation.

[Featured image by the University of Vermont via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|Public Domain]