Could You Make A Cross-Country Road Trip Without Stopping? These Three Men Did, In 1952

The great American road trip has been a part of pop culture since cars became commonplace. Jack Kerouac's "On the Road" and John Steinbeck's "Travels With Charley" often land on lists of the greatest American novels, and road trip films as varied as "Thelma and Louise," "National Lampoon's Vacation," and "Midnight Run" have captivated moviegoers for decades.

Many of us have taken cross-country road trips, and this experience can teach us a great deal about the natural wonders of the country and the incredible diversity among the more than 330 million people living here. Depending on your route, it is approximately 3,000 miles from one coast of the United States to the other, a trip that can take as little as three days if you stick to the interstates and keep stops to a minimum. Several years before the interstate system had been developed, three men drove a 1947 Cadillac Fleetwood sedan from Los Angeles to New York and back without stopping the car, not for fuel, snacks, the bathroom, or even a red light or traffic jam. This required significant modifications to the car and a coordinated effort from law enforcement and media members across the nation.

Here are the details of that remarkable week-long 6,320-mile round trip, the unique vehicle that made the trip, and the man who built it.