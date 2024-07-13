This New Chip May Give Your Phone X-Ray Vision

Science fiction and fantasy have long spurred on the imagination of engineers and scientists, and it often seems like tech development is an effort to bring our reality closer to our favorite stories. While we associate the concept of X-ray vision with characters like Superman, a new imager chip could bring us close — not with out eyes, but with our phones.

Researchers from The University of Texas at Dallas and Seoul National University have developed technology that may be able to see inside packages and behind walls using a chip-enabled phone. It could potentially view the contents of packages and envelopes, find studs or wiring behind walls, and even detect cracks in pipes, in addition to various medical applications.

"This technology is like Superman's X-ray vision," Texas Analog Center of Excellence director Dr. Kenneth K. O told UT Dallas. "Of course, we use signals at 200 gigahertz to 400 gigahertz instead of X-rays, which can be harmful."