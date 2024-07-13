2024 Honda Pilot Vs. 2024 Passport: Which SUV Has More Passenger And Cargo Space?

While both the Honda Passport and Pilot are well-known for their size and spaciousness, when compared to one another it's the latter that ultimately comes out on top. The Honda Pilot's size is almost comparable to that of a minivan, with a maximum seating capacity of up to eight people. The LX, Sport, and EX-L trims promise 158.4 cubic feet of passenger volume while the Trailsport, Touring, and Elite have 155 cubic feet. Touring and Elite have the added perk of stowable second-row seating, which can often come in handy.

With or without second-row seating options, the Pilot's cargo and storage capabilities don't disappoint. When the seats are folded down behind the front row, the Pilot gives way to 111.8 cubic feet of cargo space. Even with the seats standing upright, you have 87 cubic feet of space to work with, which is more than abundant for most. Overall, this is an ideal vehicle for those with especially large families or who carry around extra large items on a regular basis.

But don't think this means that the Honda Passport is low on space. This SUV offers 50 cubic feet of cargo volume and can reach up to 100 cubic feet of volume when the second row is folded down. In addition, there are other helpful storage accessories such as underfloor storage. This alongside its many other non-gimmicky features, make the 2024 Passport a more-than-sufficient midsize SUV for the needs of most.