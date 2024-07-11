What Is A Diesel Death Zone And Are You At Risk?

Diesel engines have been a long running staple in a number of vehicles (read: trucks) for a very long time. It's still the better engine choice over gasoline when it comes to hauling power, which is why it's still so prolific in shipping and distribution. Diesel engines also tend to last longer than regular gas engines, and are generally more efficient.

This proliferation of diesel vehicles for so long, coupled with an uptick in online purchases since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic necessitating more product shipments, has resulted in an increase of so-called "diesel death zones" across the U.S.

Despite the name, diesel death zones are not solely looking at deaths that may have been the result of diesel fumes — though it is still a factor. Rather, these are the areas of the U.S. that see massive amounts of diesel-fueled vehicle traffic. As in absurd amounts of trucks and the like passing through particular areas constantly. In short, these are places where a whole lot of diesel fumes are regularly expelled at an excessive rate.