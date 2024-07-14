Razer Wireless Control Pod: Can This Knob Really Control Your Whole PC Setup?

You need to download and install the Synapse app from the Razer website if you want to customize the knob's controls. The Control Pod has eight functions that you can change. There are four ways to control the top button: you can press it down once, twice, or three times, then you can also long press it. As for the knob, you can turn it either clockwise or counterclockwise. You can also press the source button once or twice, and you can program it to have different reactions.

Jowi Morales/SlashGear

By default, the Control Pod is mostly for music control. Press the knob once to mute your PC, twice to play or pause the current media, and thrice to move to the next track. Turning it towards the left or right will change the volume, while pressing the Source button once will change which speaker will play your sound.

But what makes the Razer Wireless Control Pod such a powerful tool is the possibilities you get with Synapse. You can create an unlimited number of profiles on it, with each one having custom control commands. For example, I created three profiles for my Control Pod. The first one is Music, which I use to change my media controls, and the second to fourth ones are named Navigation (Horizontal, Vertical, and Zoom), because I use those when I need to scroll through a large spreadsheet or Photoshop image.