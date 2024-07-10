5 Classic Kawasaki Motorcycles That Are Worth A Lot More Than You Think
Kawasaki has built numerous motorcycles over the years and some of them are more well known than others, the Ninja being a good example. Some of the best motorcycles ever built by the Japanese manufacturer are worth a pretty penny, and if you happen to have one you could be sitting on a gold mine. On the other hand, picking one up for yourself can cost an arm and a leg. It's not a big surprise that some of the best bikes built are worth a lot, but you might be shocked to see just how much they can go for despite being decades old.
There are many reasons a motorcycle can gain value ranging from rarity to performance, and Kawasaki has plenty in its arsenal that are a mix of both. Each bike on this list is worth far more than it initially sold for, and while some of the bikes might be outclassed by more modern Kawasaki bikes, they are still collector's items.
Kawasaki KZ1000R Eddie Lawson Replica
The Kawasaki KZ1000R Eddie Lawson Replica dates back to 1982 and 1983 and only 750 of them were ever produced. That type of scarcity is a perfect storm for value. The Eddie Lawson, named after the former motorcycle racer, had an original MSRP of $4,400, but you can expect to spend well over double that price if you want to pick one up today.
It's powered by a 998cc engine that lets it climb up to about 130 mph, which means it's fast but not quite one of the fastest Kawasaki motorcycles ever built. The eye-popping color scheme is a big selling point here, and it's sure to catch your attention if you ever saw one in person.
One sold back in 2021 for $11,770, so it's getting closer to triple the original MSRP. Getting your hands on one of these bikes isn't easy to do by any means, but if you do see one pop up at an auction, be prepared to crack open your wallet.
Kawasaki Z1000 Z1-R
Another older bike, the Kawasaki Z1000 Z1-R was produced in 1978 and 1980, and if you're feeling nostalgic and want to pick one up for yourself, it'll cost you much more than you'd expect. In 2023, a 1978 model year version of the bike sold for $15,500, albeit it was one in great condition with just a little over 37,000 miles showing on the odometer. No matter the case, it's an expensive bike to get your hands on and for good reason.
The Z1-R has two distinct versions that have totally different color schemes. The 1978 model year was the one to have the blue look as the 1980 model was available only in black. Kawasaki skipped a 1979 version for this bike, so it's easy to tell the two versions apart just by looking at the color. Back in 2009, it was estimated for this bike to cost between $2,000 and $5,000, so seeing it go for over $15,000 just 14 years later shows this motorcycle has a lot of staying power.
Kawasaki Z1 900
While age doesn't always equate to a vehicle's price being higher, it is the case here. The Kawasaki Z1 900 dates back to the 1970s, and it's worth quite a bit of money these days. If you manage to find one for sale, something that's difficult considering its a half-century old, you'll be expected to shovel out more than $20,000 for it.
This bike isn't as rare as some of the others on this list as an estimated 85,000 went into production. Originally, this bike went for $1,895, so the price has skyrocketed over time. About 20 years ago, the bike was much cheaper to grab as it typically went for about $8,500 at the most. The trend indicates that this bike will only increase in value as time goes on. If you're a fan of the bike's look and don't want to pick up something this expensive or old, you can opt for the modern Z900RS that's based on the Z1 900.
Kawasaki H1R
The Kawasaki H1R might be the strangest bike on this list, at least in terms of looks. This bike first hit the scene in 1969, so it's more than 50 years old, but it still has its share of fans. For its time, the H1R was quite the racer, and it has managed to seriously increase in value since its debut. A 1970 model of one of these bikes sold for $38,500 back in 2019, so it has absolutely shot up in price.
The H1R secured Kawasaki several high finishes in races over its run in the early 1970s. Nowadays, there are speedier and better bikes available for racing, but there's a soft spot for this bike thanks to its history. It's not common to see them show up at auction, and you'll need to be prepared to spend a lot to buy one if you do find one. Kawasaki doesn't make anything that looks like the H1R today, but the H2R could be worth a look if you're wanting something that can perform well on the track like the H1R did back in its heyday.
[Featured image by Rikita via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]
Kawasaki KR500
The Kawasaki KR500 is another bike on this list that was boosted in popularity thanks to rider Eddie Lawson. The bike existed for a couple of years before, but the 1982 version ridden by Lawson is the best iteration of the bike. The engine was arguably the most powerful in its class at the time, but Kawasaki still retired the bike after the 1982 season. While it might've ended its run prematurely, that didn't stop the bike from growing in value.
It's tough to find one for sale, but if you do you can expect to spend somewhere north of the $75,000 mark for a 1982 model year. To its credit, the bike has the iconic bright-green Kawasaki color scheme, and it's a fine-looking bike. While it's not the high-end bike it once was, it's still something cool to have in the collection, but you'll need to break the bank to make that happen. For most people, this bike will remain a pipe dream if it ever appears at an auction.