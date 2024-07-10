What's The Difference Between The Chrysler 300 Touring Vs. 300S V6?
For drivers who crave the stylish sophistication and extravagant amenities of a full-size luxury sedan, the Chrysler 300 fits the bill. Unfortunately, the age of the large sedan is quickly fading, and Chrysler pulled the plug on the 300 after 17 years. Its debut year in 2005 saw the 300's most successful sales numbers in the U.S., with 144,048 units sold, per GoodcarBadcar.com.
Among the last models to come off the factory floor were the 2023 300 Touring and 2023 300S V6. Both sedans are Chrysler models that have the 3.6L Pentastar engine under the hood, but similarities largely end there.
There are several differences between the trims, including starting price, exterior details such as lighting technology and wheels and tires, interior features, and safety technology. With the 2023 300 Touring starting at $36,145, you'll need to decide if the additional add-ons for the 300S V6 warrant a nearly $9,000 increase.
The Touring model will appeal to drivers seeking a plush ride, while the 300S V6 is perfect if you want a sportier experience. For those looking to snatch up one of the last V8 sedans from the automaker, the 300S V8 comes with a 5.7L HEMI and the 2023 Chrysler 300C provides a 6.4L HEMI send-off.
300 Touring vs. 300S V6: exterior variations
There are several distinctions between Chrysler's models when examining the outside of the vehicle, both in terms of styling and features. The 300S V6 comes equipped with front LED fog lamps standard for enhanced visibility but are unavailable on the 300 Touring. You might also notice that the more expensive trim includes a black chrome grille surround for an added visual touch. While not standard on the 300S V6, you can opt for more advanced lighting systems such as the BI-Xenon HID headlamps and an Automatic Headlamp Leveling System, among other amenities not available with the Touring model.
One of the most striking differences between the two trims can be seen with the wheels. While the Touring includes 17-inch aluminum wheels with low rolling resistance tires, the 300S V6 features larger 20-inch aluminum wheels with all-season performance tires. Chrysler prioritized the ride differently between the two models with the Touring focused on comfort, and the 300S V6 opting for sport. One expert review explained, "If you're in the market for something comfy, stick with the Touring or Touring L."
300 Touring vs. 300S V6: interior and safety features
Once you step inside Chrysler's full-size sedan you'll notice the changes across trims. The Touring, in keeping with the ergonomic theme, provides cloth upholstered front bucket seats with 8-way powered driver seat adjustment. The 300S V6 goes with leather-trimmed sport seats and offers both the driver and front passenger 2-way power lumbar support. If you're looking for heated seat options, you'll need to choose the pricier 300S V6 as they don't come standard on the Touring.
Those who require premium audio systems in their sedan may want to select the 300S V6, as it comes with nine premium Alpine speakers, a 506-watt amplifier, and trunk-mounted subwoofer. The Touring does offer six speakers but omits the additional audio equipment that sets the more costly Chrysler apart.
While both models of 300 include comprehensive driver-assistance technology, like the ParkView rear camera, the 300S V6 ups the ante with additional features. You can expect several enhancements over the Touring trim with features like Parksense, remote start, blind-spot and cross-path detection, and built-in GPS.