What's The Difference Between The Chrysler 300 Touring Vs. 300S V6?

For drivers who crave the stylish sophistication and extravagant amenities of a full-size luxury sedan, the Chrysler 300 fits the bill. Unfortunately, the age of the large sedan is quickly fading, and Chrysler pulled the plug on the 300 after 17 years. Its debut year in 2005 saw the 300's most successful sales numbers in the U.S., with 144,048 units sold, per GoodcarBadcar.com.

Among the last models to come off the factory floor were the 2023 300 Touring and 2023 300S V6. Both sedans are Chrysler models that have the 3.6L Pentastar engine under the hood, but similarities largely end there.

There are several differences between the trims, including starting price, exterior details such as lighting technology and wheels and tires, interior features, and safety technology. With the 2023 300 Touring starting at $36,145, you'll need to decide if the additional add-ons for the 300S V6 warrant a nearly $9,000 increase.

The Touring model will appeal to drivers seeking a plush ride, while the 300S V6 is perfect if you want a sportier experience. For those looking to snatch up one of the last V8 sedans from the automaker, the 300S V8 comes with a 5.7L HEMI and the 2023 Chrysler 300C provides a 6.4L HEMI send-off.