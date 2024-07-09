GM's LSX Vs. LS7 Engine: What's The Difference?

When it comes to engine swaps, there might not be one that's more popular than the LS swap. This is in large part due to the easy availability of them, but they are also good performers. The LS7 and LSX are two options available for you if you're looking for some of the best performance on the market from these engines.

The LSX engines are built with racing in mind, and the high-powered LSX-454 produces up to 627 hp. Of course, that type of performance doesn't come cheap as it can run you between $15,000 and $17,000. If this was just any other LS engine, you could save some money by going for it. However, the LS7 is an entirely separate beast, and you're paying a premium for the 505 hp motor. This engine costs close to $19,000, and that's in large part due to it being one of the best engines ever made. Both the LX7 and LSX lines are home to powerful engines, but there's more that separates the two.