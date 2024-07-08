Why Toyota And Ford Kept Trying (And Failing) To Team Up In The 1930s

For decades, Toyota and Ford have both been recognized as leading names in the world of automobile manufacturing. Ford, of course, is renowned for its revolutionary manufacturing and production practices, which led to Ford's iconic first production car, the Model T. Toyota would go on to introduce a superior manufacturing cycle, known as the Toyota Production System, which helped the company produce some of the most successful cars of all time and remain the top-selling automaker in the world to this day.

As you can imagine, these titans are fierce rivals that would be reluctant to work with one another nowadays. With each having established a distinct identity and success for itself, it's hard to envision any significant motivation to collaborate. However, this wasn't always the case for Toyota and Ford. In the earliest decades of car manufacturing, there was almost a time when the soon-to-be automotive giants would have come together. But sadly this — and several other instances to follow — never came to be.