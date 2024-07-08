Yamaha Played A Crucial Role In Creating This Iconic James Bond Car

Few film franchises without the word "Fast" in the title have indulged in automotive delights quite as much as the James Bond series. Over the course of its 27-films-and-counting run, Agent 007 has driven a parade of legitimately show-stopping vehicles, most of which have been tricked out with all manner of slick, if slightly silly super spy gadgetry. So too have many of the cars driven by Bond's allies and adversaries, with some piloting vehicles made by brands far from the super spy's typical high-end European preferences.

Bond's non-Euro build beat was, perhaps, best embodied in 1967's "You Only Live Twice," which found 007 setting off to Japan and partnering with Secret Service agents to stop a series of space-bound attacks spearheaded by the villainous Blofeld (Donald Pleasance) and his nefarious SPECTRE faction. One of Bond's key Secret Service collaborators was an agent named Aki (Akika Wakabayashi), who saved his hide on more than one occasion by spiriting him away in her souped-up Toyota 2000 GT.

Though the vehicle isn't always listed amongst the most iconic sportsters to grace the greater Bond-verse, Aki's 2000 GT more than made a statement when it first sped into the action. While regarded in some circles as Japan's first legit supercar, Toyota's 2000 GT likely would not have come into existence without a few key contributions from another iconic Japanese brand, Yamaha.