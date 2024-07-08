How Much HP Does A Supercharger Add To A 6.4 HEMI? Here's What You Need To Know

Since the 6.4L HEMI was introduced in 2011, it has become a widely used performance engine in Chrysler's arsenal and has been featured in the Challenger SRT8, Charger SRT8, Chrysler 300C, Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, and Dodge Durango SRT. Outside of its sporting applications, the 6.4L HEMI has also been found under the hood of work trucks like the Ram 2500 and 3500, in addition to some family haulers and SUVs including the Jeep Grand Wagoneer and Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon. Needless to say, the 6.4L HEMI is a versatile engine that produces a hefty amount of horsepower right from the factory.

While 470-485 horsepower and 465-475 lb-ft of torque in passenger cars and SUVs is plenty of horsepower for most people, there are always speed freaks out there looking for more. While the 6.4L HEMI responds well to naturally aspirated modifications – including camshaft, cylinder head, and intake manifold upgrades — another popular option is forced induction. Supercharger kits are extremely popular for the 6.4L HEMI and come in many varieties from centrifugal to roots to twin-screws.

The amount of horsepower that a supercharger can add to a 6.4L HEMI depends on a number of factors including the type of supercharger, other additional modifications, and the tune. Generally speaking, centrifugal superchargers can add around 200-215 horsepower to a stock 6.4L HEMI's output, while twin-screw superchargers can add upwards of 180 horsepower. Roots-style superchargers are often the least potent option, adding around 120 horsepower to a 6.4L HEMI.