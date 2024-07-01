China Is Developing A Transforming Stealth Fighter Jet: Here's What We Know About It

The People's Republic of China has long been interested in refining its weapon systems and aircraft, and the nation is pushing boundaries in terms of innovative engineering. In May 2024, news broke in the Chinese journal "Advances in Aeronautical Science and Engineering" that the China Aerodynamics Research and Development Centre (CARDC) successfully tested a new stealth fighter, and it's unusual, to say the least.

The new aircraft, which currently has no designation or photographs of what it might look like, is apparently more than meets the eye. The new fighter isn't merely a stealth aircraft — it's reportedly a drone mothership. During its test flight, the aircraft is said to have separated its wings to unleash two drones in the shape of a flying wing. Each drone is said to be independently powered by electric ducted fans. During the test flight, the drone separation maneuver reportedly caused flight instability due to the aerodynamic shift, but the aircraft and its drones remained airborne.

This is a significant leap in development, not only for stealth fighter aircraft but also for drone technology. The ability to deploy drones from a fighter adds an entirely new level of complexity to aerial warfare, and the possibilities of what the drones may provide are almost endless. Senior engineer from the Aerospace Technology Institute at CARDC, Du Xin, emphasized how the drone integration enables coordinated operations between the jet and its drones, indicating the aircraft will function in tandem while supporting one another on a mission.