Which Chevy Models Make An Appearance In The Barbie Movie?

Two Chevy SUVs are featured in relatively prominent roles in "Barbie." When Robbie's Barbie Prime is captured by agents from the Mattel corporation after finding her way into the real world, she is escorted into a black 2021 Suburban. While en route to Mattel HQ, the Suburban passes a silver 2022 Bolt EUV on the freeway, but that vehicle's screen time is just a couple of seconds. Also making a brief appearance in one scene is a 2019 Malibu. More important, though, is the blue 2024 Blazer EV driven by Gloria (America Ferrera), whose daughter Sasha (Ariana Greenblatt) has grown weary of her Barbie dolls and has to be coaxed into helping Robbie's Barbie return to Barbieland.

In Victoria Scott's SlashGear review of the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV, she found the pre-production versions of its infotainment system buggy but the driving experience pleasurable overall. There are a total of five of these cars featured in "Barbie," reflecting the real world shift toward electric. Two EV Hummers also appear in "Barbie." One is shown outside the Barbieland house of Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon), and another is featured in a real-world segment that inspires awe in Ken (Ryan Gosling). Barbie's Corvette even has a subtle blue "EV" badge on it if you look closely, suggesting that it, too, runs on batteries instead of dinosaur juice.