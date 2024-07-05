The 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan's Transmission Issues Explained
The Dodge Grand Caravan was an immensely successful minivan in its heyday, which is why its discontinuation in 2020 came as somewhat of a surprise. However, the reason for retiring the Grand Caravan wasn't necessarily due to a fault in the minivan itself. Instead, the answer is simple supply and demand: Minivans have fallen in popularity as SUVs increasingly dominate the car market.
In fact, the Grand Caravan basically created the blueprint for the modern minivan, with competitors like the Toyota Sienna and Honda Odyssey taking notes. That being said, it failed to modernize with the times, and those competitors surpassed it in quality and price value in the last decade. It's in 2016 where we find one of the most egregious failures of the Dodge brand, with common transmission issues that reflect a declining design.
The 2016 Grand Caravan had 5 total recalls, the most notorious of which relates to the powertrain. According to the vehicle's summary on Consumer Reports, this recall states "the transmission pump may seize causing a loss of hydraulic pressure." The recall alert also applies to the 2016 Chrysler Town & Country, Ram ProMaster, and 2015-2016 Dodge Journey.
The recall history of the 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
The Dodge Grand Caravan's 5 recalls affect the following components: the fuel system, fire extinguisher, seats, hood latch, and powertrain. That last recall is the jumping-off point to understanding the 2016's transmission issues. According to Customer Reports, "If the transmission loses hydraulic pressure, the vehicle may lose motive power, increasing the risk of a crash." The recall was released on August 18, 2016, with an estimated 26,298 units affected.
The transmission pump has the potential to seize up and fail, but this isn't the only transmission problem plaguing the 2016 Grand Caravan, so the warranty might not fix the transmission's poor performance. Edmunds' professional testing concluded that the transmission is clunky, saying it was "unrefined" and "doesn't always shift as smoothly." This rough performance is also the most-reported problem on Repair Pal, which describes "shifting harshness and shuddering issues."
Individual consumer reviews on Edmunds also criticize the transmission, with one user named Cmculligan lamenting that, "The transmission went out within 2 months and 2,000 miles outside of warranty." Another named Greg wrote, "don't like how the transmission shifts ... I wish it was more smoother." Perhaps the worst account came from "Bubby," who said the "transmission stuck in 1st gear, needed solenoid pack for $1,000." Indeed, not all transmission problems are related to the recall's pump failure.
These reviews seem to indicate that the 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan's transmission problems go beyond the recall on the pump. Owner reviews and professional testers have revealed a crummy transmission that at best delivers a clunky gear shift, and at worst seemingly fails entirely. That being said, such issues don't necessarily mean it's a total lemon, as there are some steps you can take to address these problems.
The costs of replacement and repairs
Before you shell out your cash to a private auto shop, you should bring your 2016 Grand Caravan into a dealer for the recall. The transmission pump can be replaced for free, since the recall is covered by the manufacturer. If you purchased your Grand Caravan used, it might have already been repaired, but you should contact Chrysler first to check.
If transmission problems persist after replacing the pump, you'll have to take it into an auto shop. Repair Pal estimates the yearly repair cost of the 2016 Grand Caravan at $564. However, costs depend on the type of repair, and a complete transmission replacement can cost over $3,500. You don't necessarily have to swap out the transmission for an entirely new one just to get a better performance out of your 2016 Grand Caravan.
Maintenance is the name of the game for getting the best performance out of your transmission. It can't hurt to regularly change or flush your transmission fluid, a process you can often do on your own for less than $150. Should your transmission get stuck and fail to shift, you might have to replace the solenoid. It's best to seek a professional for this fix, though some options come in packs with DIY kits. Parts cost anywhere between $50 to $432, while a professional may charge about $1,000 for the complete replacement.
The above examples are just a few of the potential repair costs surrounding the 2016 Grand Caravan's transmission. On the one hand, the free pump replacement via the recall will cost nothing, while a complete transmission replacement and maintenance can cost several thousand dollars.