The 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan's Transmission Issues Explained

The Dodge Grand Caravan was an immensely successful minivan in its heyday, which is why its discontinuation in 2020 came as somewhat of a surprise. However, the reason for retiring the Grand Caravan wasn't necessarily due to a fault in the minivan itself. Instead, the answer is simple supply and demand: Minivans have fallen in popularity as SUVs increasingly dominate the car market.

In fact, the Grand Caravan basically created the blueprint for the modern minivan, with competitors like the Toyota Sienna and Honda Odyssey taking notes. That being said, it failed to modernize with the times, and those competitors surpassed it in quality and price value in the last decade. It's in 2016 where we find one of the most egregious failures of the Dodge brand, with common transmission issues that reflect a declining design.

The 2016 Grand Caravan had 5 total recalls, the most notorious of which relates to the powertrain. According to the vehicle's summary on Consumer Reports, this recall states "the transmission pump may seize causing a loss of hydraulic pressure." The recall alert also applies to the 2016 Chrysler Town & Country, Ram ProMaster, and 2015-2016 Dodge Journey.